Man charged after troopers find drugs following ‘knock and talk’ at Fairmont residence

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after troopers find drugs following a “knock and talk” at a residence in Fairmont.

On Oct. 30, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received an anonymous drug complaint for a residence on Fay Street in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Lowell Humphreys

When troopers performed a “knock and talk,” — a technique where officers knock on the door of a residence and ask if they can search it — they made contact with two individuals at the door, one of whom was identified as Lowell Humphreys, 48, of Fairmont, troopers said.

Upon learning why troopers were at the residence, Humphreys “became very aggressive” before troopers received permission from the second individual at the residence to perform a search, according to the complaint.

The search yielded a bag containing heroin, a set of digital scales, packaging materials and “a large amount” of cash, troopers said.

Humphreys has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,012 bond.