Man charged after troopers find drugs in his possession during a traffic stop in Philippi

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — A man has been charged after troopers find drugs in his possession during a traffic stop in Philippi.

On Apr. 18, troopers with the Barbour County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were conducting a routine patrol in the area of U.S. Rt. 250 in Philippi when they observed a white Chevy Cavalier which had a passenger not wearing a seatbelt, according to a criminal complaint.

Wendell Beverly

Upon performing a traffic stop on the vehicle, troopers made contact with the driver, as well as a passenger identified as Wendell Beverly, 58, of Philippi, who was “holding a black bag in his lap,” troopers said.

After troopers told the driver to turn off the vehicle, a K9 unit was deployed to perform a free-air sniff of the vehicle, during which time, the K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics, according to the complaint.

Upon a search of the vehicle, troopers found two yellow bags of presumed methamphetamine, a plastic container with presumed methamphetamine, two bags of presumed marijuana, a plastic container of presumed marijuana, a note pad “containing a ledger of drug transactions” and a set of digital scales, troopers said.

Beverly has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.