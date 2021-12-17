Man charged after troopers find drugs in vehicle in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged after troopers found drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Harrison County.

On Dec. 15, troopers with the Harrison County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were traveling in the northbound lane of W.Va. Rt. 19 in Harrison County when they observed an “older model” Lincoln sedan with “an illegible registration decal,” according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers later learned that the vehicle was actually registered to a 2003 Hyundai Accent, at which point they activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren to perform a traffic stop on the Lincoln, troopers said.

David Raines

Upon stopping the vehicle, troopers saw “the driver frantically lean to his right and appear to attempt to conceal something,” at which point troopers made contact with the driver and sole occupant, David Raines, 30, of Weston, according to the complaint.

When asked for his information, Raines provided the vehicle’s title and an insurance card, but told troopers that “he did not currently have his license on him,” troopers said.

At that point, troopers advised Raines of the reason for the stop, and he was removed from the vehicle for a patdown search. A K9 unit was deployed to perform a free-air sniff of the area of the vehicle which resulted in a positive indication, according to the complaint.

Upon running a check of Raines’ background, troopers learned that his license had been revoked for having nine active suspensions dating from June 2011 and that he was a registered sex offender, troopers said.

During a check of the vehicle, troopers found a loaded Titan .25 caliber semi-automatic handgun with four unfired rounds, as well as a Crown Royal bag which contained three bags of presumed methamphetamine which weighed 8 grams, according to the complaint.

Raines has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $15,000.