Man charged after troopers say they found drugs on his person, in vehicle during routine traffic stop

ARTHURDALE, W.Va. — A man has been charged after troopers said they found drugs on his person and in a vehicle during a routine stop in Preston County.

On Sept. 2, troopers with the Preston County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were conducting a routine patrol on W.Va. Rt. 92 near Arthurdale when they observed an abandoned vehicle and another vehicle next to it occupied by a male and female, according to a criminal complaint.

Jerrid Weaver

When troopers pulled over to check on the individuals, the “abandoned” vehicle began to pull away, and troopers asked the individuals in the other vehicle if the car that had pulled away belonged to them, at which point troopers observed “that the ignition had been punched with a set of scissors,” troopers said.

Seeing the scissors in the ignition led troopers to believe that the vehicle was stolen, so troopers told the vehicle’s driver, identified later as Jerrid Weaver, 25, of Arthurdale, to pull off and exit the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Weaver told officers that he “had marijuana on his person,” which troopers found to be in a quantity of approximately 25 grams; at that point, troopers performed a “probable cause search” on the vehicle and found 38 grams of presumed methamphetamine separated into 11 bags, according to the complaint.

Troopers also found a .22 caliber pistol under the driver’s seat of the vehicle, troopers said.

Weaver has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.