HEPZIBAH, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was charged after troopers found drugs and stolen items on his property while searching for a different individual involved in injuring a victim in Hebzibah.

On Dec. 23, troopers with the Harrison County detachment of the West Virginia State Police responded to a disturbance taking place at a residence on 3rd Street in Hepzibah, according to a criminal complaint.

Michael Hawkins

When troopers arrived, they met with a man who was “bleeding from his face” and were told that a man “struck him in the face and fled” toward 2nd Street, troopers said.

Troopers then traveled on foot to the address where they believed the man was going, and while they were attempting to locate him, they went to the residence of Michael Hawkins, 46, of Hebzibah, and observed multiple pieces of stolen property, according to the complaint.

A short time later, troopers obtained a search warrant for Hawkins’ residence and located multiple stolen items, more than $14,000 in cash, firearms, fentanyl, “multiple” sets of scales, scale weights, packaging materials and ledgers, troopers said.

Hawkins has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $125,500 bond.