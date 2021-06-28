Man charged after troopers find drugs while performing traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after troopers find drugs while performing a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly in Marion County.

On June 27, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a call from the Marion County 911 Communications Center of a reckless driver traveling on I-79 southbound, according to a criminal complaint.

Joshua Hershman

Troopers were able to make contact with the vehicle, a black Dodge Ram driven by Joshua Hershman, 40, of Rivesville, at the 136 mile marker of I-79 “swerving all over the roadway,” troopers said.

At that time, troopers activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop, and when troopers made contact with Hershman, they “immediately detected the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle,” according to the complaint.

Troopers then asked Hershman to step out of the vehicle, “at which time he was detained for officer safety,” and a search warrant was obtained for the vehicle, troopers said.

Upon a search of the vehicle, troopers found “a large amount” of Xanax, Adderall, marijuana, bags, a set of digital scales, as well as U.S. currency, according to the complaint.

Hershman has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.