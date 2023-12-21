RIVESVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after troopers found fentanyl and heroin during a search of a home in Rivesville.

On Dec. 20, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police went to an apartment at Paw Paw Manor in Rivesville in reference to multiple drug calls received over several months, according to a criminal complaint.

Chevy Ramsey

When troopers arrived, they spoke with an individual at the residence and informed said individual about the drug complaints against the home, and that individual then allowed troopers to perform a search, troopers said.

During the search, troopers made contact with Chevy Ramsey, 44, of Fairmont, in an upstairs bedroom; in the room where Ramsey was located, troopers found “multiple foil packages” of fentanyl and heroin, according to the complaint.

Troopers learned that Ramsey had been seen “shoving the packages under the mattress,” and also located Ramsey’s belongings with the controlled substances, troopers said.

Ramsey has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.