CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Shinnston man is facing charges after troopers found drugs hidden in an unusual place during a traffic stop in Clarksburg.

On May 25, troopers with the Harrison County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were conducting a routine patrol in the area of U.S. Rt. 50 in Clarksburg when they observed a white Ford F-150 with “the driver windscreen to be cracked and the driver and passenger to not be wearing seatbelts,” according to a criminal complaint.

Jeremy Wright

When troopers made contact with the vehicle’s driver, identified as Jeremy Wright, 42, of Shinnston, and also “observed the suspect vehicle to bear a fraudulent motor vehicle inspection,” as well as improper tires with no tread, troopers said.

During the traffic stop, troopers learned that Wright had two capias warrants from Marion County, as well as an active misdemeanor charge out of Harrison County, which resulted in troopers asking Wright to exit the vehicle, according to the complaint.

While Wright exited the vehicle, troopers noted he had “a milkshake in-hand,” which he was asked to place on the vehicle’s bumper; troopers located “a blue metal container within the milkshake,” troopers said.

Inside of the container, troopers found a white substance which field tested positive as fentanyl with “an estimated street value of $18,000,” according to the complaint.

Wright has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.