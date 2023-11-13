BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after troopers found guns and marijuana while executing a search warrant on a home in Bridgeport.

Keith Roby

On Nov. 10, troopers with the Harrison County detachment of the West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Winifred Road in Bridgeport, according to a criminal complaint.

During the search, troopers came into contact with Keith Roby, 63, of Bridgeport, who had multiple prior convictions, troopers said.

Once the warrant was executed, troopers located multiple firearms, two containers of “cannabis concentrate,” three bags of marijuana and two jars of marijuana, according to the complaint.

Roby has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.