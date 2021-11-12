Man charged after troopers find heroin and fentanyl during search of Fairmont residence

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after troopers find heroin and fentanyl during a search of a Fairmont residence.

On Nov. 10, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant at a residence in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

During the search, troopers located Mark Bashaw, 51, of Fairmont, troopers said.

As a result of the search, troopers were able to locate sets of scales, empty bags, multiple bags of “suspect heroin/fentanyl ready for sale,” “cutting agents,”as well as a record of “sold drugs” inside Bashaw’s room in the residence, according to the complaint.

Bashaw has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $20,012 bond.

