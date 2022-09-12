Brennan Moorehead

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after troopers located “a large quantity” of marijuana while responding to a drug complaint at a Fairmont residence.

On Sept. 8, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police conducted a “knock and talk” at a residence on Field Street due to concerns about drugs, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers spoke with a resident at the home, identified as Brennan Moorehead, 23, of Fairmont, he gave “consent to search,” and troopers began a sweep, troopers said.

During the search, troopers located “a large quantity” of marijuana, a loaded Glock 23 and $1,680 in U.S. currency, according to the complaint.

Moorehead has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.

Moorehead was previously charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy in January of 2018 when West Virginia University Police found more than a pound of marijuana and ADHD medication during a texting and driving stop near the WVU Creative Arts Center.