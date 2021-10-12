Man charged after troopers find marijuana during traffic stop for not wearing seatbelt in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after troopers found marijuana during a traffic stop for not wearing a seatbelt in Fairmont.

Troy Burton

On July 23, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a complaint of drug activity taking place at a residence in East Park Village in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

While en route, troopers learned that a blue Ford F150 had been parked in the driveway for short periods of time, and after the truck leaves the residence, “traffic to the residence increases,” troopers said.

Troopers saw the vehicle coming back to the residence and performed a traffic stop for its driver “not wearing his seatbelt,” according to the complaint.

At that time, troopers identified the driver as Troy Burton, 20, of Rivesville, and performed a search of Burton’s person because he said he had a weapon on him, troopers said.

During that search, troopers located marijuana on Burton’s person, which resulted in a further search of Burton’s vehicle; in that search, troopers found digital scales, a bag of marijuana, another container of marijuana, a concealed handgun, empty plastic bags, a “marijuana” grinder and “a marijuana cigarette,” according to the complaint.

On July 24, troopers performed a search on the East Park Village residence, during which time they located multiple weapons and “additional marijuana,” troopers said.

Burton has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,012 bond.