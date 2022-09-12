MAIDSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after troopers found marijuana while assisting probation officers with a residence check in Monongalia County.
On Sept. 9, troopers with the Monongalia detachment of the West Virginia State Police were assisting probation officers with a residence check in Maidsville, according to a criminal complaint.
The individual at the residence, identified as Jonathan Trump, 22, of Maidsville, had an active Capias warrant for a previous crime, and was found “sleeping on the front porch of the residence,” troopers said.
When troopers arrived, they located a backpack on Trump’s back, which was identified as “his personal backpack,” which contained two bags containing 58 grams of marijuana and a set of digital scales, according to the complaint.
Trump has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $22,000 bond.