Man charged after troopers find meth during traffic stop in Terra Alta

TERRA ALTA, W.Va. — A man has been charged after troopers found methamphetamine and other paraphernalia during a traffic stop in Terra Alta.

On Dec. 17, troopers with the Preston County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were conducting a routine patrol in the area of W.Va. Rt. 7 in Terra Alta when they observed a truck driving with defective equipment, tinted lights and an obstructed view, according to a criminal complaint.

Mitchell McGinnis

As troopers followed behind the truck, they saw the driver, who was identified as Mitchell McGinnis, 36, of Terra Alta, “lean towards the passenger seat area making the vehicle swerve within the lane,” before troopers performed a traffic stop, troopers said.

While speaking with McGinnis, troopers observed him “continue to look toward the center console/passenger seat area,” according to the complaint.

After McGinnis exited the vehicle, he told troopers that “he had a glass smoking device with methamphetamine residue” on his person, and that “there was a small pouch under the passenger area that wasn’t his” but that it “may have something in it,” troopers said.

Inside the pouch, troopers located “a large amount” of meth inside two bags weighing 23.5 grams in total, a set of scales and $330 in cash, according to the complaint.

McGinnis has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $75,000 bond.