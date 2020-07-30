Man charged after troopers find methamphetamine, 43 marijuana plants in his Gilmer County home

ROSEDALE, W.Va. — A man has been charged after troopers said they found methamphetamine and 43 marijuana plants in his home in Gilmer County.

On July 29, troopers with the Gilmer County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received information from the Braxton County Sheriff’s Department about drugs in a residence following home visit in Rosedale, according to a criminal complaint.

Joshua Carter

After obtaining a search warrant, troopers went to the home of Joshua Carter, 32, of Rosedale, and located 43 marijuana plants in an “indoor growing operation” which included having heat lamps and potting supplies, such as pots, soil, fertilizer and bone meal powder, troopers said.

Also during the search, troopers found a “glass meth smoking bowl,” a “glass bubbler style” smoking device, set of digital scales, a vial of Naloxone and .57 grams of a substance presumed to be methamphetamine, according to a criminal complaint.

Carter was home during the search and informed troopers that “the plants and any contents within the residence did belong to him,” troopers said.

Carter has been charged with cultivation of marijuana with intent to deliver. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $30,000 bond.