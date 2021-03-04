Man charged after wielding a knife and threatening to burn down a home in Randolph County with two children present

MONTROSE, W.Va. — A man has been charged after wielding a knife and threatening to burn down a home in Randolph County with two children present.

On Mar. 3, deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call at a residence on Salt Lick Road in Montrose in reference to a man armed with a knife attempting to enter the home, according to a press release sent from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department.

Harry Blackburn

When deputies arrived on scene, deputies found a man, identified as Harry Blackburn, 56, of Montrose, “laying on the floor,” deputies said.

After placing Blackburn into custody, deputies learned that Blackburn was a resident of the address, and that he “had become disorderly” and, “while wielding a knife, began yelling, cussing, and stabbing several objects in the residence,” according to the release.

Deputies saw that Blackburd “had damaged a vehicle not belonging to him,” and “threatened to burn down the house with everyone in it,” which included two adults and two children, deputies said.

Blackburn has been charged with four counts of domestic assault, four counts of brandishing a deadly weapon and one count of destruction of property. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $2,000 bond.