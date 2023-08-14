KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Preston County man was charged after troopers say a woman overdosed in a home where a 5-year-old girl was present.

On July 2, troopers with the Preston County detachment of the West Virginia State Police responded to assist with an overdose at 419 E Main St in Kingwood, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers arrived, they made contact with EMS who advised that a woman was in and out of consciousness, as well as making contact with Cory Schaffer, 32, of Kingwood, and a 5-year-old girl who were present at the residence at the time of the incident, troopers said.

Troopers located “a used medical syringe on the floor of the bathroom,” as well as marijuana in the residence, and while placing the overdosing woman in the ambulance, they located two lorazapam pills, according to the complaint.

While executing a search warrant at the home the next day on July 3, troopers located multiple drug-related paraphernalia, rolling trays, “used uncapped” syringes, a loaded Hi-Point 9mm and a magnetic box which contained methamphetamine, troopers said.

Schaffer has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.