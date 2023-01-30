CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly robbing a woman while she was walking on a street in Clarksburg.

On Jan. 27, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department responded to a call of a robbery at a residence in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

Eric Digman

When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke with the victim of the incident who stated that she and Eric Digman, 38, of Clarksburg, had gotten into an argument at a different residence before “they both left at approximately the same time,” officers said.

The victim then said that while she was walking down Nutter Street, Digman “came up to her, pushed her down and then tried to take her purse,” despite the fact the victim would not let go, according to the complaint.

Due to the victim not letting go of her purse, Digman “continued pulling on it, dragging her down the street” before Digman “got the purse away from the victim and took off running,” before officers apprehended him on Philippi Pike, officers said.

Digman has been charged with robbery. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.