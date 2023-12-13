WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after hotel workers said they found methamphetamine while cleaning his room in White Hall.

On Dec. 9, officers with the White Hall Police Department were notified by workers at a Days Inn location that they had located a bag of suspected meth while cleaning a room at the hotel, according to a criminal complaint.

Alexander Davisson

When officers arrived at the Days Inn, they said they recovered the bag, which weighed 8.28 grams, as well as a set of scales with suspected meth residue on it.

While speaking with employees of the hotel, officers learned that the room had been occupied by Alexander Davisson, 29, of Lumberport, and learned he had checked in “alone and arrived in the hotel driving a red hatchback style car,” according to the complaint.

Davisson has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and is being held in North Central Regional Jail.