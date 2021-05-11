Man charged after wrecking his vehicle during police pursuit in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after wrecking his vehicle during a police pursuit in Marion County.

On Apr. 25, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department were patrolling W.Va. Rt. 19 when they observed a black SUV “swerving all over the road” which “on one occasion” … “swerved into the wrong lane almost striking another vehicle,” according to a criminal complaint.

James Phillips

At that point, deputies activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren and the vehicle, driven by James Phillips, 24, of Fairmont, “slowed down and put his left turn and stopped near a pull off spot before turning and continued straight,” deputies said.

Deputies turned their cruiser’s lights and siren on once again, at which point Phillips “slowed down again and signaled to turn right into another pull of spot,” but once again “failed to turn in,” at which point Phillips “began to rapidly accelerate away,” according to the complaint.

When Phillips fled, deputies contacted dispatch to inform them that they were in a pursuit, during which Phillips “had gotten up to speed of approximately 90 miles per hour, swerved into the opposite lane on multiple occasions, drove into the wrong lane multiple times, and ran two red lights,” deputies said.

After pursuing Phillips onto Locust Avenue, “the pursuit ended with a roll over crash,” and as a result of the wreck, Phillips was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to the complaint.

Phillips has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,000 bond.