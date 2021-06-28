Man charged after WVSP CAC finds evidence of child porn being uploaded from Randolph County residence

MILL CREEK, W.Va. — A man has been charged after troopers with the state police’s crimes against children unit find evidence of child pornography being uploaded from a residence in Randolph County.

Michael Dilley

On June 25, troopers with the West Virginia State Police’s Crimes Against Children unit performed an arrest on an individual believed to be in possession of photos showing explicit images of children, according to a criminal complaint.

Between the dates of June 6, 2020, and Feb. 3, 2021, Michael Dilley, 49, of Mill Creek “uploaded 64 videos of prepubescent and pubescent minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct,” troopers said.

Those videos were uploaded to a Google account identified as “cowen69couple@gmail.com,” which is Dilley’s account, according to the criminal complaint.

Dilley has been charged with distribution of child pornography. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $64,000 bond.