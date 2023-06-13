WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after a victim disclosed years of sexual abuse in Monongalia County.

Edward Briese

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Westover Police Department, a child disclosed multiple instances of sexual abuse taking place between 2018 and 2021.

The victim told stated that Edward Briese, 41, of Morgantown, had performed multiple sexual acts, including those which involved penetration, which “resulted in the victim having physical injuries documented by medical professionals,” officers said.

Also as a result of the years-long sexual abuse Briese inflicted on the victim, the victim “now suffers from documented post traumatic stress disorder and severe depression,” according to the criminal complaint.

Briese has been charged with sexual abuse, among other charges. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $150,00 bond.