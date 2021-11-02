Man charged after young girl discloses incidents of sexual abuse in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. — A man has been charged after a teenage girl disclosed incidents of sexual abuse that she said have taken place in Elkins over a period of years.

Brandon Wilfong

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Elkins Police Department, on Oct. 23, a complaint was made in reference to a juvenile female who had been sexually abused by Brandon Wilfong, 46, of Elkins.

Upon speaking with the complainant, officers learned that Wilfong had “been sexually abusing her since she was 7 years old,” officers said.

During a forensic interview with the Child Advocacy Center, the juvenile female disclosed incidents of sexual abuse perpetrated by Wilfong; the child also stated that Wilfong “made the victim perform sexual acts” and would Wilfong would do the same, according to the complaint.

The child also described Wilfong exposing her to pornographic videos. The girl was able to describe the theme of the videos and officers were then able to find videos with those themes, while executing a search warrant.

Officers also received multiple text messages during which Wilfong attempts to defend his sexual abuse incidents and claims that ‘I went wrong and it and when it started And it was when I started that Damn vivanse[sic],” officers said.

Wilfong has been charged with sexual abuse. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $150,000 bond.