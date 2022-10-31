BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly showing a sexual image to a minor at a haunted house in Upshur County.
On Oct. 30, troopers with the Upshur County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a call from the Upshur County 911 communications center in reference to an altercation occurring at the Maniac Mountain Haunted House on Teter Road in Buckhannon, according to a criminal complaint.
While en route, troopers were advised that Charles Smith, 68, “displayed a graphic nude picture to a juvenile,” and then left the scene, troopers said.
Troopers then located a Jeep which had a man in the back seat matching Smith’s description and began speaking with him; during that conversation, Smith stated that he “showed a nude picture of a ‘black man’ to a ’17 or 18 year old’,” according to the complaint.
After speaking with the victim and obtaining a screenshot from WhatsApp which showed Smith asking the victim “if she wanted to see a picture,” and after showing the gratuitous sexual image to the minor, Smith asked the victim to meet for sex, troopers said.
During a post-Miranda interview, Smith “stated he did show a naked picture of a black male to the victim while at Maniac Mountain,” according to the complaint.
Smith has been charged with displaying obscene material to a minor. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.