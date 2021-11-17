Man charged and injured in 4-wheeler assault

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — A man has been charged after he drove a four-wheeler into another person, injuring himself in the process.

On Nov. 12, deputies with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a domestic battery taking place at a residence in Barbour County, according to a criminal complaint.

David Saffle

When deputies arrived, they spoke with a woman who stated that her son, David Saffle, 33, of Buckhannon, had “charged her during an altercation,” deputies said.

While looking for Saffle, deputies learned of another incident taking place in Barbour County, according to a separate criminal complaint.

Upon arrival, deputies observed Saffle “stuck underneath a blue in color four wheeler that he was operating,” deputies said.

At that point, deputies spoke with a victim on the scene who stated that he heard Saffle driving the ATV on his property and went to see what Saffle was doing, according to the complaint.

The victim told deputies that when Saffle saw him walk outside, Saffle “drove toward the victim and struck him with the four wheeler,” but that “after the collision, [Saffle] lost control and wrecked the four wheeler,” deputies said.

As a result of the wreck, the ATV landed on top of Saffle, and when deputies observed him, they noted he “had injuries to his upper left arm and right hand”; Saffle was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to the complaint.

Saffle has been charged with malicious assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $30,012 bond.