Man charged as allegedly being part of group that assaulted man in Weston

WESTON, W.Va. — A Lewis County man has been charged as allegedly being part of a group that assaulted a man in Weston.

According to a criminal complaint, on Oct. 14, deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched in reference to an altercation in progress on Water Street in Weston.

Chae Moneypenny

When deputies arrived, they observed two men walking near a shop who matched the description dispatch had given on individuals involved in the incident, one of whom was identified as Chae Moneypenny, 27, of Weston, deputies said.

At that time, Moneypenny and the other male were detained, and deputies made contact with the victim, who stated that “[the unidentified male] and Mr. Moneypenny were 2 of the individuals who beat him[the victim] up,” according to the complaint.

The victim told deputies that “one of the suspects grabbed him[the victim] by the face and attempted to smother him while the other hit him,” however, the victim told deputies that he thought three to four people “jumped him,” deputies said.

Moneypenny has been charged with unlawful assault. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on a $40,012 bond.