Man charged for alleged robbery in October at Morgantown home

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged for an alleged robbery in October at a Morgantown residence.

On Oct. 26, officers with the Morgantown Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Listravia Avenue in Morgantown in reference to a robbery in progress, according to a criminal complaint.

Gregory Rawls

When officers arrived, they spoke with the home’s residents who said that two friends arrived at their house and while the friends were entering the residence, Gregory Rawls, 57, of Morgantown, came inside the residence as well, officers said.

One of the victims said she assumed Rawls was with the two friends who had just arrived, but they stated they did not know Rawls either, according to the complaint.

Once inside, Rawls “pulled out a gun and began pointing it at all four of them” before “demanding money from all four of them,” officers said.

After the victims told Rawls they did not have any money on them, he “made them open the door and walk out in front of him,” at which point Rawls “got into the passenger side of a vehicle and left the area,” according to the complaint.

Rawls has been charged with first-degree robbery. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.