Man charged for allegedly admitting to involvement in attempt to hide a body in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged for allegedly admitting to his involvement in an attempt to hide the body of a deceased person who overdosed in Morgantown.

On July 5, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department were called to Dry Run Road in Monongalia County in reference to a vehicle being found over a hillside near the road, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a dead man, identified as Jessie Young, in “the backseat floorboard area in a position that suggested placement postmortem,” deputies said.

An autopsy later showed that Young “died as the result of cocaine and alcohol intoxication,” according to the complaint.

Isaiah Antonk

Deputies later learned that Young died around the morning of July 4 at an apartment on Gem Street in Morgantown while in the company of three other people, deputies said.

After that, those 3 individuals and Isaiah Antonk, 26, of Morgantown, “loaded Young’s body in the backseat area of the sedan … Antonk operating his vehicle,” according to the complaint.

During an interview, Antonk “admitted he was aware of Young’s death after the fact and that he aided co-conspirators with concealing the body,” deputies said.

Antonk has been charged with concealment of a deceased human body and conspiracy to commit a felony. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.