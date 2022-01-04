Man charged for allegedly attacking another man at Buckhannon store

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A man has been charged for allegedly attacking another man at a store in Buckhannon.

On Jan. 3, officers with the Buckhannon Police Department responded to a call of an assault taking place at Walmart in Buckhannon, according to a criminal complaint.

Austin Arbogast

While en route, officers were informed that the victim of the incident was “bleeding from the head,” and when officers arrived, they were taken to where the victim was sitting against the store’s wall, officers said.

The victim told officers that Austin Arbogast, 22, of Buckhannon, was the aggressor in the incident and prior to officers’ arrival had approached the victim and “started punching him several times,” and while the victim was on the ground, Arbogast kicked him “in the stomach and kick him in the face and head,” according to the complaint.

While attacking the victim, Arbogast “did have his arm around [the victim’s] neck” in what Arbogast later “stated was a ‘neck restraint’ during his written and signed confession,” and the victim told officers that “he remembered getting dizzy and almost passed out” while in the restraint due to “not being able to breathe,” officers said.

During the altercation, which “lasted approximately 30 seconds,” the victim received “18 punches, one kick to the stomach, one stomp to the face, one stomp to the head, three elbow strikes, two punches and two elbows to the back of [the victim’s] head”; while speaking with the victim, officers observed injuries consistent with those attacks, according to the complaint.

Arbogast has been charged with malicious assault. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $30,000 cash-only bond.