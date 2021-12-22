Man charged for allegedly drugging, sexually assaulting woman

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly drugging a woman and sexually assaulting her in Morgantown.

On Dec. 21, troopers with the Monongalia County detachment of the West Virginia State Police responded to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown in reference to a possible sexual assault, according to a criminal complaint.

Henry Hoopengarner

Troopers learned the incident happened at a residence on Sugar Grove Road in Morgantown and spoke to the victim who stated that “she lost consciousness the evening prior after having only a few sips of an alcoholic beverage,” troopers said.

When speaking with another resident of the victim’s home, the witness said that “he entered the victim’s bedroom to check on her and witnessed the victim passed out on the bed,” and Henry Hoopengarner, 54, of Morgantown, “having sexual intercourse with the victim’s motionless body,” according to the complaint.

The victim told troopers that “she believed she may have been drugged,” troopers said.

Hoopengarner has been charged with second-degree sexual assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail $50,000 bond.