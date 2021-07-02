Man charged for allegedly embezzling more than $2,000 from Bridgeport business

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A man has been charged for allegedly embezzling more than $2,000 from a Bridgeport business.

On May 14, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to North Central Distributors in Bridgeport in reference to a reported embezzlement incident, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies spoke to a supervisor at the business, they learned that an employee, identified as Christopher Bunnell, 31, of Shinnston, “had been stealing cash from the business,” deputies said.

During the investigation, deputies found that “numerous cash invoices had been altered by Bunnell” beginning on Feb. 5, which resuled in “an embezzled loss of $2,115.40 from the business to date,” according to the complaint.

In that time, Bunnell had been employed as a delivery driver for the company, deputies said.

Bunnell has been charged with embezzlement.