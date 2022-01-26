Man charged for allegedly sexually abusing 4-to-5-year-old boy at Fairmont residence

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged for allegedly sexually abusing 4-to-5-year-old boy, several years ago, while at a residence in Fairmont.

Zachary Nester

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Fairmont Police Department, on Dec. 21, officers received a report that Zachary Nester, 27, of Fairmont, had sexually abused a child in Fairmont.

At the time of the incident, which “occurred approximately 4-5 years ago,” Nester lived at a residence on Spruce Street, during which time he would sexually abuse a 4-to-5-year-old boy “in the bathroom and the closet,” of the residence, officers said.

During those incidents, Nester would inappropriately touch the child and force the child to inappropriately touch him, according to the complaint.

Nester has been charged with sexual abuse by a parent or guardian and sexual abuse in the first degree. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,012 bond.