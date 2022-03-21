BEVERLY, W.Va. — A man has been charged for allegedly stabbing a woman in Randolph County.

On March 21, troopers with the Randolph County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to a residence on Butcher Lane in Beverly in reference to a domestic disturbance taking place, according to a criminal complaint.

Dale Pitzer

While en route, troopers were told that the victim “ran to a neighbor’s house and was screaming for help” because Dale Pitzer, 25, of Beverly, “chasing the victim.” Troopers also said that Pitzer was trying to break into the house she ran into.

When troopers arrived on scene, they cleared the house where the domestic incident occurred and “observed a shotgun on the couch … laying next to a small baby,” according to the complaint.

Troopers also “observed blood throughout the living room and kitchen.” The victim stated that Pitzer “struck her and stabbed her in the arm with his pocket knife”; troopers saw “a laceration on the victim’s arm and multiple bruises and blood on her face,” troopers said.

The residence was also “in extreme disarray with broken furniture and the door broken off the hinges,” according to the complaint.

Pitzer has been charged with malicious assault. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.