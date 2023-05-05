BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly admitting to travelling from Randolph County to Upshur County in order to sell methamphetamine.

On Thursday, April 20, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department performed a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling 79 miles per hour in a posted 65 mile-per-hour zone, according to a criminal complaint.

Greg Tenney

Upon making contact with the vehicle’s driver, identified as Greg Tenney, 22, deputies “observed a bulge in his front pocket” which deputies “inquired Tenney as to what was in his pocket,” deputies said.

At that point, Tenney “removed a large quantity of crystal substance from his pocket” and then told deputies “he had just purchased methamphetamine in Randolph County and was bringing it to his friend in Upshur County to sell,” according to the complaint.

The methamphetamine was packaged into six individual bags “consistent with selling” and weighed 22 grams, and Tenney told deputies “he paid $500 for the methamphetamine,” deputies said.

Tenney has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.