CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers find almost a pound of marijuana during a traffic stop in Clarksburg.

Jonathon Martini

On Sept. 17, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department were “running speed enforcement” on W.Va. Rt. 50 westbound when they saw a black SUV traveling 90 miles per hour in a posted 55-mile-per-hour zone, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers stopped the vehicle at the Huntington Bank on West Pike Street where they made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Jonathon Martini, of Clarksburg, officers said.

When officers made contact with Martini, they “detected the odor of marijuana going from the vehicle,” and upon officers asking Martini if there was any marijuana in the vehicle, “he handed [officers] a marijuana blunt and a black plastic bag with marijuana inside,” according to the complaint.

After detaining Martini, officers performed a search of the vehicle and found a set of digital scales, a Suboxone strip, 0.3 grams of methamphetamine, 1.3 grams of marijuana in the “marijuana blunt,” as well as 422.7 grams of marijuana in nine separate bags, officers said.

Martini has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.