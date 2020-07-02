Man charged for damaging police cruisers during May protests in Fairmont, officers say

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged as a result of damaging police cruisers during a protest in May in the city of Fairmont.

Devin Linear

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Fairmont Police Department, on May 31 three separate police cruisers were damaged during a protest in Fairmont.

Officers said that Devin Linear, 23, of Fairmont, “did intentionally and unlawfully” damage three separate police cruisers,” during said protest. Linear damaged two of the cruisers by “striking them with a closed fist and kicking them,” and that the third cruiser was damaged “by Linear sitting on it,” according to the complaint.

The damage to the three vehicle was estimated to be $3,711.05, officers said.

Linear has been charged with destruction of property. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,012 bond.

Fairmont Chief of Police Steve Shine said that they observed from “Linear’s own video feed, station footage and dash cam footage” evidence of Linear committing the acts of destruction of property. Also, after looking over the damage to the cruisers, officers observed expletives had been written on the vehicles, as well, according to Shine.