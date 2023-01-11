WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was charged after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop in Doddridge County.

Joseph Tanner

On Jan. 7, deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department observed a white GMC Acadia traveling in the area of Route 50 westbound in Doddridge County crossing the “fog line” multiple times, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies performed a traffic stop, they made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Joseph Tanner, 38, of Parkersburg; they knew he “did not possess a valid driver’s license from an encounter on Jan. 2,” deputies said.

After citing Tanner for driving on a suspended license and other minor offenses, deputies asked to conduct a search of the vehicle, to which Tanner consented, according to the complaint.

During that search, deputies located a set of digital scales and a small bag containing presumed marijuana, to which Tanner stated, “he forgot it was inside of the vehicle,” deputies said.

At that time, deputies also located a green pill bottle containing two small bags containing what Tanner claimed was “ice” or methamphetamine; also in the pill bottle were four gabapentin pills and bags “used in the packaging of drugs for distribution,” according to the complaint.

Tanner has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.