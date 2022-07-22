MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged for firing a weapon during an altercation at a bar in Morgantown.

Reece Shepard

On July 17, officers with the Morgantown Police Department were on patrol on High Street in Morgantown when “an audible gunshot was heard” from the area of Walnut Street, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers responded to the scene, but were unable to locate any suspects or victims at that time, but did find a spent .40 caliber Smith and Wesson casing on the south side of Walnut Street, officers said.

While reviewing surveillance systems in the area, officers determined that the round was fired as a result of an altercation that started near Liquid Lounge Bar on Walnut Street and observed the suspect, later identified as Reece Shepard, 31, of Morgantown, running across the street, according to the complaint.

At the time of the incident, Shepard was wearing a “dark colored shark face t-shirt, dark pants, blue/lighter colored shoes and a ski style mask.” Due to Shepard’s previous criminal history, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm, officers said.

Shepard has been charged with wanton endangerment and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail without bond.