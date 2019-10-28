Man charged for fleeing after motorcycle crashes into brier bush during chase

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged with fleeing with reckless intent after wrecking his motorcycle during a police chase in Morgantown.

On Oct. 26, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department attempted to stop a motorcycle on Lower Aaron’s Creek road in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

The motorcycle was “driving at an extremely high rate of speed,” “driving recklessly” and weaving on both sides of the roadway, deputies said. When deputies activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and sirens, the motorcycle sped up, according to the complaint.

Deputies observed the motorcycle’s driver ignore a stop sign when merging onto Aaron’s Creek Road, and driving too fast for the road conditions as it came close to houses and vehicles near the side of the road, deputies said.

Robert Rye

Due to those conditions, the deputies’ supervisor ended the pursuit, but as deputies were travelling down Aaron’s Creek Road, they saw the motorcycle had crashed on a turn and its driver, Robert Rye, 30, of Morgantown, attempted to flee on foot, according to the complaint.

When deputies commanded Rye to stop, he did so, and as they approached, they noticed Rye was covered in thick briers, deputies said.

Rye’s operators licences had been revoked in 2010 due to multiple DUI charges, his motorcycle was not properly registered, and he had a firearm and drug paraphernalia on his person, according to the complaint.

Rye is charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,012 bond.