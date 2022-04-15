BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly pepper-spraying a victim and hitting him with a brick at a residence in Bridgeport.

Benjamin Mancini

On April 12, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were dispatched to a call of a battery taking place at a residence on James Street in Bridgeport, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived on scene, they saw a male victim that had “a shirt held to his head and was covered in blood” as a result of the altercation, officers said.

The victim told officers that Benjamin Mancini, 40, of Stonewood, “had followed him into the garage” of a residence and then “sprayed him with pepper spray with approximately four passes and hit him several times in the head” with “what he believed to be a brick,” according to the complaint.

After that, Mancini, ran inside the house, and while officers spoke with the victim, they saw “multiple lacerations to his head,” officers said.

Mancini has been charged with malicious wounding. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.