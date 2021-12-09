Man charged for sending ‘obscene’ messages to girl in Randolph County

ELKINS, W.Va. — A man has been charged after sending “lewd and obscene” messages to a female juvenile in Randolph County.

On Nov. 20, officers with the Elkins Police Department received a complaint that an adult male had been sending inappropriate messages to a 13-year-old girl, according to a criminal complaint.

Donald Hedrick

Officers then looked at the girl’s cell phone and found messages sent via Facebook Messenger by Donald Hedrick, 39, which were “lewd and obscene,” officers said.

The juvenile victim took part in an interview during which officers learned that, despite the content of the messages, “no physical contact had ever occurred between herself and Hedrick,” according to the complaint.

After obtaining warrants for Hedrick, officers found multiple explicit messages, officers said.

Hedrick has been charged with soliciting a minor via computer. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $65,000 bond.