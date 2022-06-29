Noah Mazza

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged with sex crimes against minors in Harrison County.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, a man was arrested Tuesday for two sexual assault charges.

The man, Noah Mazza, 21, has been charged in connection to two separate sexual incidents involving minors, deputies said, but due to a change in state law, courts and law enforcement were unable to give additional details.

Mazza is being held in North Central Regional Jail on two counts of third-degree sexual assault. His bond is unlisted at this time.