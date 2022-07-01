ADAMSTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged for threatening to set a woman on fire and growing marijuana in Harrison County.

Michael Smith

On June 29, troopers with the Harrison County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were conducting a routine patrol of the area of West Pike Street in Adamston when they were flagged down by the occupants of a silver passenger car, according to a criminal complaint.

At that time, troopers made contact with a victim who had “apparent redness around her neck” and then took a recorded statement wherein the victim stated that she had been in an argument with Michael Smith, 37, of Clarksburg, troopers said.

In the interview, the victim stated that Smith “threatened to cover her in gasoline” and that he “threatened to shoot her while pointing a .22 caliber rifle” at her before he “picked her up by the throat, strangling her twice,” according to the complaint.

When the victim attempted to contact 911, Smith “prevented her” … “by taking her cellphone from her”; Smith also threatened “to harm and shoot at responding law enforcement” and “was growing two marijuana plants outside the residence,” troopers said.

Smith has been charged with strangulation, wanton endangerment, terroristic threats, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and cultivation of marijuana. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.