Man charged in 2019 Clarksburg slaying pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man charged in the 2019 slaying of a man in Clarksburg has pleaded guilty to four felony charges before Harrison County Circuit Judge James A. Matish on Monday.

Malik Edler

According to Harrison County Assistant Prosecutor Brian Shockley, Malik Edler, 20, of Clarksburg, pleaded guilty to the charges of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, unlawful assault, use/presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, as well as voluntary manslaughter.

Edler had been indicted in the Sept. 2019 term of the Harrison County grand jury on those charges, as well as the additional charges of first-degree robbery, murder and an additional count of use/presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Shockley said.

After receiving Edler’s guilty plea, Matish ordered the sentencing disposition be held in abeyance, and that sentencing will occur at a later date, according to Shockley, who said that the initial plan is for that sentencing to take place some time in January 2021.

Shockley and Harrison County Assistant Prosecutor Andrea Roberts are the prosecutors on the case.

Edler is being held in the North Central Regional Jail awaiting sentencing.