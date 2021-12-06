Man charged in 2019 incident that injured Harrison County deputy

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUMBERPORT, W.Va. – A Harrison County man is facing a felony charge after allegedly injuring a sheriff’s deputy who was part of a team of officers trying to take the man into custody on a federal arrest warrant.

On Dec. 4, 2019, Harrison County sheriff’s deputies and West Virginia State Police were helping the U.S. Marshal’s Service with an arrest warrant at a building off of Main Street in Lumberport.

Officers were looking for Joshua Menendez-Finch, 34 of Lumberport, they said.

When the officers got there, Menendez-Finch ran out the back door, ignoring officers who were telling him to stop and then jumped in the driver’s seat of Jeep Wrangler, according to court documents.

A sheriff’s deputy was trying to open the Jeep’s door, when Menendez-Finch drove off at “a high rate of acceleration,” causing the deputy to briefly be stuck on the moving vehicle, the documents said. The deputy ended up with a finger injury as a result.

The Jeep Menendez-Finch was driving turned out to be stolen from the Bridgeport area, deputies said.

He is charged with fleeing in a vehicle with bodily injury.

Menendez-Finch who had been convicted of felonies in both Harrison and Taylor counties, was sentenced to federal prison in 2017 on an illegal gun possession charge.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories