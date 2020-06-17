Man charged in Barbour County after allegedly assaulting 72-year-old man

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — A man has is in custody after allegedly assaulting a 72-year-old man at his home in Barbour County.

On June 16, deputies with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residence on Cove Run Road in reference to a call of an assault on a 72-year-old man, according to a criminal complaint.

Jonathan Alexander

While en route to the residence, deputies were informed that the victim had a laceration on the side of his head and that the suspect, Jonathan Alexander, 27, of Moatsville, was still present on the scene and sitting on an ATV, deputies said.

When deputies arrived, they saw a man lying on an ATV in the driveway and shook him awake, a which point the deputies were able to identify the man as Alexander and then went to speak with the victim of the incident, according to the complaint.

Deputies observed the victim with the left side of his face covered in blood, and it looked to be swollen, deputies said, and that the victim wanted to press charges for Alexander “beat[ing] him up on the porch.”

The victim informed deputies that he and Alexander had been “drinking beer” on the porch when Alexander told the victim “I’m going to beat you up,” then began to start hitting the victim in the chest with his closed fist, according to the complaint.

When the victim was able to get to his feet, he said he walked into the house and Alexander followed the victim into his house “and continued to punch [the victim],” even as the victim “was trying to use the bathroom,” deputies said.

The victim told deputies that he never gave Alexander permission to enter his home and that when they read Alexander his Miranda rights on site, he gave an “excited utterance,” where he “admitted to hitting [the victim],” though he admitted to only doing so once, according to the complaint.

While transporting Alexander to the Barbour County Detachment of the West Virginia State Police, he told deputies that “if you let me go and take me home, I will give you all of my property,” at which point deputies told him he should “exercise his rights to stay silent,” deputies said.

At that point, Alexander “made threats towards [the deputies],” while still pleading for them to let him go and making threats, according to the complaint, and Alexander said that once he arrived at the jail, he was “calling Magistrate Harris and Propst, I have them on speed dial and you both will lose your jobs for unlawful arrest.”

Alexander has been charged with malicious wounding and entering without breaking. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.