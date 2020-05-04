Man charged in Barbour County after deputies find drugs on his person, in his vehicle after receiving overdose call

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — A man has been charged in Barbour County after deputies said they found drugs on his person and in his car after receiving a call that he may have overdosed while inside the vehicle.

On May 1, deputies with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department responded to River Road in Philippi in reference to a call of a man being passed out in a vehicle, possible overdosing on drugs, according to a complaint.

Mark Varner

When deputies arrived on scene, they located a brown Honda Accord in a “wide spot adjacent to the road,” inside of which was Mark Varner, 33, of Cowen, deputies said.

Upon making contact with Varner, deputies found that he was awake, but “acting nervous and would not raise his head to make eye contact,” according to the complaint, and deputies then asked Varner to exit the vehicle.

When he was outside the vehicle, Varner continued to act nervous, but “did not appear to need medical attention and denied being under the influence of anything,” deputies said, and when Varner was asked permission to search his vehicle, he told deputies that they “wouldn’t find anything in the car.”

Deputies then performed a search of Varner’s person, during which they found “a glass pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine,” as well as a red container inside of which was a white powdery substance assumed to be methamphetamine or crushed pills, according to the complaint.

Varner was then placed into custody and detained in deputies’ cruiser while a search of his vehicle was performed, deputies said.

Inside of Varner’s vehicle, deputies said they found several glass pipes, two sets of scales, numerous small bags, lighters, a propane torch and numerous needles, as well as an “air pistol that appeared to be a real firearm.”

Deputies also learned while speaking to Varner that the Accord’s license plate was not the one assigned to that vehicle, and that he did not have a valid operator’s permit and instead only had a W.Va. state identification, according to the complaint.

When deputies were transporting Varner to be processed, he was read his Miranda Rights before officers asked him about the items they had found in the Honda, which he replied that the white powder they had found “was methamphetamine but it was not of very good quality,” deputies said.

Varner is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.