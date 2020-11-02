Man charged in Barbour County after firing shots at a vehicle that ‘cut him off in Elkins,’ troopers said

PHILIPPI. W.Va. — A man has been charged in Barbour County after firing a firearm at a vehicle that ‘cut him off in Elkins,’ troopers said.

On Oct. 31, troopers with the West Virginia State Police were advised of a male driving a pick-up truck who was shooting a firearm out of the vehicle’s window at another vehicle, according to a complaint.

Mark Simmons

When the victims drove to a residence near Chestnut Flats, Mark Simmons, 45, of Marlington, fired a second shot out of the window of his truck, troopers said.

When troopers arrived on scene, they made contact with Simmons who told them, ‘the car cut me off in Elkins,’ at which point he told troopers that he “shot 1 round out of the drivers window,’ then ‘watched the car pull into another road or driveway’ whereupon he shot another round at the ground, according to the complaint.

Troopers said they could “detect the odor of alcohol coming from Simmons breath,” to which Simmons told troopers that he ‘had a few mixed drinks an hour ago,’ troopers said.

Simmons has been charged with six counts of wanton endangerment. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.