Man charged in Barbour County after troopers find evidence of possible stolen firearm on another man’s phone

PHILPPI, W.Va. — A man has been charged in Barbour County after troopers said they found evidence on another man’s phone of a possible stolen firearm in his possession.

On June 9, troopers with the Barbour County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were conducting a routine road patrol on U.S. Rt. 250 in Philippi when they observed a silver and black Volkswagon Jetta being driven by someone without a seatbelt on, according to a criminal complaint.

During the traffic stop that followed, troopers were able to identify the Jetta’s driver as someone to whom they knew did not have a valid driver’s license, at which point they asked if they could search his cell phone, to which he agreed, troopers said.

Caleb Beverly

While looking through the Jetta’s driver’s phone, troopers observed a message where Caleb Beverly, 22, of Philippi, had a possible stolen firearm in his possession, according to the complaint, and troopers were able to obtain a search warrant for Beverly’s residence.

When executing the search warrant at Beverly’s residence on Mansfield Dr., troopers located a plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance, a set of digital scales, glass smoking apparatuses, multiple empty plastic bags and approximately $1,980 in U.S. currency, troopers said.

Troopers also found two firearms — a High Point 45Model 4595 and a .22 caliber Squires Bingham Model 16 — in Beverly’s room, according to the complaint.

Beverly has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $20,000 bond.