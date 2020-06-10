Man charged in Barbour County after troopers find evidence of possible stolen firearm on another man’s phone

PHILPPI, W.Va. — A man has been charged in Barbour County after troopers said they found evidence on another man’s phone of a possible stolen firearm in his possession.
On June 9, troopers with the Barbour County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were conducting a routine road patrol on U.S. Rt. 250 in Philippi when they observed a silver and black Volkswagon Jetta being driven by someone without a seatbelt on, according to a criminal complaint.
During the traffic stop that followed, troopers were able to identify the Jetta’s driver as someone to whom they knew did not have a valid driver’s license, at which point they asked if they could search his cell phone, to which he agreed, troopers said.
While looking through the Jetta’s driver’s phone, troopers observed a message where Caleb Beverly, 22, of Philippi, had a possible stolen firearm in his possession, according to the complaint, and troopers were able to obtain a search warrant for Beverly’s residence.
When executing the search warrant at Beverly’s residence on Mansfield Dr., troopers located a plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance, a set of digital scales, glass smoking apparatuses, multiple empty plastic bags and approximately $1,980 in U.S. currency, troopers said.
Troopers also found two firearms — a High Point 45Model 4595 and a .22 caliber Squires Bingham Model 16 — in Beverly’s room, according to the complaint.
Beverly has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $20,000 bond.