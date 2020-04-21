Man charged in Barrackville for slapping an infant in the face multiple times, deputies say

BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. — A man has been charged in Barrackville after slapping an infant repeatedly in the face when she wouldn’t stop crying, deputies said.

On April 21, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a child abuse complaint at a residence on Chestnut Street in Barrackville, according to a criminal complaint.

Casey Warnick

When deputies arrived on scene, they observed a 1-year-old child who had a welt which appeared as three distinct marks in the form of a hand on the infant’s right cheek, deputies said.

A female at the residence informed deputies that Casey Warnick, 23, of Barrackville, had slapped the infant in the face because the baby would not stop crying, according to the complaint.

The female told deputies that she heard the strikes from across their shared duplex, and that Warnick had struck the child 15-20 minutes before deputies arrived, and the marks were still visible when deputies examined the infant, deputies said.

Warnick is charged with child abuse resulting in injury. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,012 bond.